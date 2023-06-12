40000 Prize Bond 2023 – check draw results here

PESHAWAR – National Savings Division’s Muzaffarabad office holds Prize Bond Rs40000 draw No. 25 today June 12, 2023 (Monday).
Winning Amount of Rs40000 Prize Bond
|LIST
|NO OF PRIZES
|WINNING AMOUNT (RS)
|Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 40000/-
|01
|75,000,000
|1st Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 40000/-
|03
|25,000,000
|2nd Prize
|Prize Bond RS. 40000/-
|1696
|500,000
|3rd Prize
Winners will be announced shortly…
