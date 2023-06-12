40000 Prize Bond 2023 – check draw results here

PESHAWAR – National Savings Division’s Muzaffarabad office holds Prize Bond Rs40000 draw No. 25 today June 12, 2023 (Monday).

Winning Amount of Rs40000 Prize Bond

LIST NO OF PRIZES WINNING AMOUNT (RS) Prize Prize Bond RS. 40000/- 01 75,000,000 1st Prize Prize Bond RS. 40000/- 03 25,000,000 2nd Prize Prize Bond RS. 40000/- 1696 500,000 3rd Prize

Winners will be announced shortly…

Rs. 40000 Prize Bond Draw and Rs. 25000 Prize Bond Results. You can check the complete schedule of Rs. 40000 Prize bond. Follow the latest updates and news about National Savings Rs. 40000 Prize Bond on Pakistan Observer.