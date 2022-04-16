40,000 more Ukrainians flee war

Many of the nearly five million people who have fled Ukraine will not have homes to return to, the United Nations said Saturday as another 40,000 fled the country in 24 hours.

The UNHCR said 4,836,445 million Ukrainians had left the country since the Russian invasion on February 24 — a number up 40,200 on Friday’s total.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration says nearly 215,000 third-country nationals have also escaped to neighboring countries, meaning more than five million people in all have fled Ukraine since the war began.– AFP