Raza Naqvi Attock

Attock

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad has said that teachers play a vital role in preparing young lot for the challenges of the future and this Govt is therefore facilitating teachers. He said this while talking to a delegation of teachers at his residence in Attock. Sheikh Aftab said that this govt upgraded the basic pay scales of the teachers keeping in view their importance and the financial problems faced by the teachers.