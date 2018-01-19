40,000 litres of smuggled diesel seized

Police seized 40,000 litres of allegedly smuggled diesel and arrested an accused in the Mochko area here. Superintendent of Police (SP), Kemari Division, Arif Aziz on Thursday said that the Mochko police foiled the bid of smuggling of diesel.

During the checking all vehicles arriving via the Mochko check post, the police stopped a tanker bearing registration number TKX-370 and on search found 40,000 litres of diesel. Driver Muhammad Haleem son of Abdul Rehman, was arrested and customs authorities were asked to look into the matter for further action.—APP

