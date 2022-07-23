4,000 Rangers deployed in Lahore, Rawalpindi

The federal government on Saturday deployed 4,000 rangers personnel in Lahore and Rawalpindi districts after the provincial government had in its request to the federal government called for the deployment of Rangers apprehending worsening of law and order in the province following the election of the chief minister.

The summary was forwarded to the Federal Cabinet for approval.

The decision came after Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Hamza Shehbaz was re-elected as the chief minister of Punjab as Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari rejected the PML-Q’s votes in light of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.

Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari, who chaired the session, ruled that the votes of PML-Q lawmakers will not be counted in the election of Punjab chief minister in the light of party head Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s letter.