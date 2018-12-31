4,000 policemen to be deployed on the eve of New Year night

Rawalpindi

The security arrangements have been made foolproof and as many as 4,000 armed policemen would be deployed on the new year night, informed police spokesman. Under these security arrangements, a number of police officers would be deployed. There would be a special deployment around churches and public places.

Plain clothed and well-equipped policemen would also perform duties near churches and public places, he said. The police have also been ordered to take stern action against suspects, and also conduct effective checking of hotels.

He said all the Deputy Superintendents Police (DSP) and Station House Officers (SHO) had been directed to ensure effective patrolling in their respective areas. Security arrangements have been ensured to avoid any untoward incident in the district.

According to the plan, one wheeling of motorbikes would not be allowed at any cost, and playing of the loud music on tape or video recorder would also be banned. No person would be allowed to carry weapons at the new year night, and stern action would be taken against violators.—APP

