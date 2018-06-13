4,000 cops to guard city on Chand Raat, Eidul Fitr

Police have finalized the plan to guard the city on Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr as over 4,000 cops will be deployed to ensure security arrangements foolproof.

Police holidays have also been cancelled to augment Eid security in the city while additional force have been deployed for sensitive areas, along busy roads, markets and shopping centers. Graveyards, mosques, Eidgahs, Imam Bargahs and picnic points will also be covered properly on Eid, a police spokesman said.

Talking to APP he informed, “The plan will include the participation of over 4000 Police Jawans and Commandoes as well as deployment of security checkpoints at the entrances and exits of the city.” Police’s prime responsibility is to protect the lives and property of the citizens, he added.

As many as 2500 police officers and Jawans have been deployed in all the sensitive places including bazaars and shopping malls to maintain law and order situation. Besides the force, officials of Special Branch, Elite Force Commandos, Ladies Police, Muhafiz Force and Police Qaumi Razkars are also performing security duties, he said.

The security plan will continue throughout the days of Eid al-Fitr under the supervision of City Police Officer (CPO) said the spokesman urging the citizens to cooperate with the security forces by informing them about any suspicious situation.

City Police Officer, Afzaal Ahmed Kosar has ordered foolproof security for Eid ul Fitr prayer congregations. Eid prayers will be offered at 875 mosques, 50 Imam Barghas and 63 prayer grounds in the district. All out efforts would be made to avoid any untoward incident on the eve of Eid ul Fitr, said police spokesman.

Main mosques of the city will especially be covered by armed police personnel and only one main gate of the mosques will be opened for the faithful. Security personnel will use metal detectors and no one will be allowed to go inside the mosques without body search.

There will be no permission to park vehicles, motorcycles, cycles and handcarts near mosques and imam barghas.

According to the spokesman, best security arrangements with available resources will be made to ensure security of the religious places and mosques.

All out efforts are being made for the protection of the citizens and best possible arrangements are being made in the regard, he said adding, Police patrolling has been enhanced in the district.

Police have also finalized arrangements for Murree where nearly 1000 cops would perform security duty during Eid ul Fitr holidays.—APP

