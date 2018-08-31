4,000-bed hospital to be set up in Federal Capital

Zubair Qureshi

A state-of-the-art hospital with 4,000 beds is being set up at National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) and the hospital will provide healthcare services of international standards to the patients.

The hospital would be part of the Medical City that is being set up at the premises of the NUMS, it was further told during a visit of the Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations & Coordination, Aamer Mehmood Kiani to National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) here on Thursday.

NUMS’ Vice Chancellor, Lt Gen Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed received the minister and briefed him about working and progress of NUMS and apprised him of various challenges in health sector.

For the benefit of general public through provision of high quality healthcare in a very cost-effective fashion, a comprehensive integrated healthcare delivery system of a ‘medical city’ at the main university campus in the federal capital would have 4,000 beds hospital in the first phase, the VC told the minister.

He elaborated that in order to help bring in appropriate quality healthcare, in accordance with the best international standards and practices the National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) is looking beyond education, training and research, by actually incorporating an adjunctive university-run healthcare system.

VC NUMS pointed out that NUMS supported by an extensive network of hospitals aimed to improve the quality of life through healthcare education, research, innovation, and quality healthcare. Furthermore, the strategy of NUMS is not to just produce doctors but also nurses and health professionals, and avoid and reduce brain-drain by adopting innovative and effective approaches in order to offer best possible services to the society and humanity at large.

The importance of knowledge, technology transfer from leading centres of the world with a view to indigenize research infrastructure and capacity building was emphasized.

Subsequently specialty hospitals would be brought up. HR would be trained at its medical, nursing dental and allied health professional colleges.

The minister appreciated the efforts of the NUMS and advised the university to enhance its efforts in the field of medical education and research.

The ministry, under the new leadership will provide the full support for all such endeavours in the country.

