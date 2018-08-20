400 rescuers to perform duty on Eid

Rawalpindi

The Rescue 1122 Emergency Ambulance; Rescue and Fire Services would remain on duty during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha to provide emergency services to the citizens.

According to spokesman Rescue 1122, more than 400 Rescuer shall remain on special duties in district control room, along with emergency rescue stations, 23 fully equipped emergency ambulances, 9 fire vehicles, 05 rescue & recovery vehicles, 02 water rescue vehicle, 45 motorcycle ambulances at rescue stations established various points while the leaves of rescuers have been canceled.—APP

