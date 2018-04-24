400 PSVs impounded

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has impounded more than 400 Public Service Vehicles for over-charging, misconduct with passengers, accommodating males at women seats and over-loading, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri, he said that SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed directed for strict action against those PSVs involved in violating traffic rules.

A massive crackdown was started and Islamabad Police took action against 10620 PSVs besides impounding 400 PSVs during last two days for over-charging, misconduct with passengers, accommodating males at women seats and students at roof tops.