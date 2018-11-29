400 plots in sector G-14 to be handed over to allotees

Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) will hand over 400 plots in sector G-14/2 and 3 to allottees with in next two or three months following which they may start construction work of their houses.

Talking to APP, the official source said that that 680 plots had been handed over to the allottees since 2017 whereas 400 more plots would be handed over with in next few months.

He said that 60 per cent development work of roads had been completed while electricity lines had been laid by IESCO and Sub sector G-14/3 had been energized.

However, he said that possession for construction of houses shall be handed over for those plots on encumbrance free roads of sub sector G-14/3.

To a question, the source said that work was in progress on available area in this sector while work is not in progress in that area of G-14/3 which has been encroached and not available due to non-payment to the owners of houses.

About delay in the said housing project, he said that 85 percent area of G-14/2 & 3 was handed over to contractor in January, 2016.

Since 2017, he said possession of 680 plots was handed over to allottees whereas 400 plots will be handed over soon.

“In a month or two, the allottees shall be allowed to start construction work of their houses,” he maintained. Regarding this Housing Scheme of FGEHF, he said it was launched in 2004 in sector G-14 Islamabad. The sector was acquired through Land Acquisition Collector (LAC) under the Land Acquisition Act 1894.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp