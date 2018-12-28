400 motorcycles impounded

Rawalpindi

Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Rawalpindi Region impounded 400 motorcycles in different police stations on violation in the year 2018, Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Raja Shahid Nazeer said in a statement here on Thursday.

SSP Raja Shahid Nazeer urged bikers to use helmet to avoid fatal accidents.

He said wearing a helmet could save a driver’s life in case of an accident. “Sometimes it is the only difference between life and death,” he added. He said that no one would be allowed to violate rule of law. Punjab.—APP

