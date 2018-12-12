400 cops to perform security duties with polio vaccination teams in city

As many as 400 policemen will perform security duties for vaccination teams during the anti-polio drive in Islamabad.

Following direction from Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, Additional SP Muhammad Aamir Niazi has devised a comprehensive security plan following which 400 policemen will perform security duties with anti-polio vaccination teams. All Zonal SPs would themselves supervise security duties in their respective areas.

SDPOs and SHOs will maintain complete coordination with doctors and staff of polio teams and every necessary step will be ensured for their fool proof security.

As a part of this security plan, vehicles of Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) will keep patrolling in various areas while staff of Eagle and Falcon Squads will remain alert to counter any untoward situation. An officer of Inspector level will perform duty as focal person who will sit in the control room at the Deputy Commissioner office to get first-hand information about the overall situation.

Police and security personnel would have necessary weapons and ammunition for security of polio teams.

The SSP Islamabad has directed all police officials to brief staff deputed for security duties of polio teams. He said that strict vigilance should be made against suspects and high alertness to be maintained.—INP

