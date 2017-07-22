40-year lease awarded to COPHC for dev of Gwadar port, free zone under CPEC

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) has been awarded a 40 year lease for the development of Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone under the CPEC initiative.

The objective of the company is to develop the region’s most strategically located port into a transit trade hub connecting regional countries This was stated by Sima Kamil, President & CEO UBL who visited China, where she met with Zhang Baozhong, Chairman of China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC).

During the meeting, UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, resolved to support COPHC and its Chinese investors’ banking requirements in Pakistan, that are not limited to trade and finance, but also providing RMB accounts and settlement services.

UBL also offered its support in uplifting the social status of the people of Gwadar by opening a Khushhali Bank branch here(UBL has majority shares of the bank).Khushhali Bank is one of the largest Micro Finance Banks in the country.