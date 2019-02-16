40 service stations sealed

Sargodha

Sargodha corporation sealed 40 service stations for not installing water recycling plants there. According to official sources, as per orders by the Supreme Court, the Commissioner sargodha had a meeting with the owners of service stations set up within the limit of Sargodha Corporation. The commissioner directed them to avoid wastage and excessive usage of water while washing vehicles and motorcycles.

The commissioner had directed the owners of service stations to install water recycling plants within a month, otherwise, action would be taken against them.—APP

