40 schools closed in Mardan due to increase in corona cases

Akhunzada Fazle Haq Mardan

Special Assistant Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif has said that the opposition’s march will be a flame festival march. The PML-N is trying to save the ill-gotten wealth of the Sharif family.

He was addressing a meet-the-press at Mardan Press Club where he was the chief guest. Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that there is no provision for presidential system in the current constitution but people are free to express their views on any system.

The current government will complete its term. The report of Transparency International does not mention financial corruption. Judicial and administrative references have been discussed.

He said that criminal justice system I have weaknesses and the tragedy is that whenever the government files a case in the court these weaknesses are taken advantage of and justice is not seen. Barrister Saif said that due to the situation in the region there are many challenges in the current era.

The first war will be waged on the media because the media is the ears and eyes of the people and the media is the front

The line is defender and the ideological, ethical and other channels are attacked first whenever they come, so we try to strengthen the media. Barrister Saif said that the provincial government will set up a media research center in the style of the central government .