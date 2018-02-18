40 rupees tax on per litre diesel disaster for economy: BMP

Lahore

The Businessmen Panel (BMP) said on Saturday that fourth rupees tax on Diesel and thirty four ruppes tax on petrol is a disaster for the economy and put heavy burden on the people of Pakistan, as Pakistan’s annual inflation climbed to 4.4 per cent in January from 3.7pc in the same month last year mainly due to hike in petroleum prices.

BMP Secretary General (Punjab), Mian Usman Zulfiqar said these heavy taxes on petroleum products is shocking and determined the seriousness of the finance ministry for the welfare of the people.

“I think officials of finance ministry doesn’t know the cost impact on the farmers and businessmen who already faced high cost of business and inputs and these figures will put further disappointing them.”

Usman said high oil prices mean that Pakistan’s export competitiveness goes down and our exports already falling, this is something the country can ill afford.

It also raises questions about the decision to depreciate the Pakistani rupee. The logic of depreciation was to make the export sector more competitive but in an import-dependent economy, depreciation is likely to increase domestic prices by a similar amount.

The petrol price had to go up simply because the value of Pakistani currency has gone down and petrol is an imported good. The only way to control its price is to reduce the tax charged to consumers.

BMP Secretary General further added that the country’s energy import bill has already risen heftily as global oil prices have spiked by almost a third in the last several months… it’s likely to increase considerably going forward and government failed to put any safeguard measure yet.

As rising oil prices will add to pressure on the country’s forex reserves, widen trade gap as we spend more on the energy import bill, push domestic power prices, increase the already high cost of doing business affecting export competitiveness, expand budget deficit, spike inflation and squeeze household incomes. He also viewed “It is not good news for Pakistan..whenever oil goes up our economy tanks, as rising prices will have consequences for the embattled PML-N in an election year”.—NNI