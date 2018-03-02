40 prisoners shifted out of Srinagar

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, as many as 40 detainees have been shifted from the Srinagar central jail to prisons outside the Valley.

The local Prisons Department chalked out a list of these detainees lodged in the central jail and immediately a movement order for shifting them was initiated, officials said in Srinagar.

Shifting of the detainees took place on the pretext of the escape of a prisoner lodged in the Srinagar Central Jail outside a local hospital a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir National Front in a statement strongly condemned the latest policy of the puppet regime of shifting the Kashmiri political prisoners to outside jails calling the move an act of state terrorism.

It also expressed deep concern over the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners, including party Chairman, Nayeem Ahmed Khan.—KMS