40 motorcycles lifted on rules violations

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) Wednesday lifted 40 motorcycles on parking rules violations and also removed encroachments from Raja Bazar and adjoining areas. According to CTP spokesman, traffic police under a grand operation against encroachments and illegal parking removed encroachments from different areas and handed over to TMA.

He informed that a FIR was also got registered against the owner of ‘Insaf Bag Shop’ under PPC section 341.

He said, the operation was conducted in Raja Bazar, Iqbal Road, Bohar Bazar, Liaquat Road, Bara Bazar and Imperial Market areas under the supervision of DSP City Circle Ibrar Qureshi and Incharge Traffic City Sector Inspector Ali Rafique. Encroachments were also removed during the operation and the roads were cleared for smooth flow of traffic.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi SSP, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, all out efforts are being made by the CTP to facilitate the road users and ensure smooth flow of traffic on city roads.

Strict action in accordance with the law is being taken against encroachers and those involved in illegal parking and other traffic rules violations, he added.

He said, the traffic police officers have been directed not to allow anyone to park vehicle in no parking areas and also remove encroachments from the roads.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp