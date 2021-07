Islamabad

Another 40 people have lost their lives to coronavirus whereas 1,037 were infected during the last 24 hours (Wednesday) across Pakistan, showed the figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday morning.

As per the latest NCOC statistics, with the addition of 40 new deaths the toll has now soared to 22,321 whereas the total number of cases has now reached 958,408 after adding 1,037 new ones. INP