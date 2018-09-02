40 days on, Police fail to crack murder case of minor

Kupwara,

Authorities on Saturday handed over the murder case of a minor boy, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kupwara district, to Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Umar Farooq, 10, son of Farooq Ahmad Malik had gone missing on 17 July this year from his native village Gulgam, about 4kms from main town Kupwara. Locals found his charred body in a stream at Gushi village on 21 July four days after he went missing.

Soon after the boy went missing residents blocked the Kupwara-Chowkibal road and staged protest to press the authorities to locate the minor.

Inspector general of police Crime Syed Afadul Mujtaba told Greater Kashmir that the case file of Umar Farooq has been sent to us for investigation.

“The file is under investigation. We have constituted a special investigating team headed by DySP Muhammad Afzal to investigate the case,” Mujtaba said.

It may be recalled that after the minor’s body was recovered SSP Kupwara had constituted a SIT headed by ASP Kupwara Shafqat Hussain to investigate the case.

In this connection, a case FIR No. 192/2018 under section 302, 363 RPC stands registered at police station Kupwara. However, the SIT couldn’t crack the case forcing authorities to handover the case to Crime Branch.—GK

