40 criminals held

Faisalabad

The police claimed on Monday to have arrested 40 criminals including 35 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours. The police recovered 3 pistols, a gun, 1.680 kg hashish and 99 liters liquor from their possession.

Further, investigation was underway. A man was killed by robbers for putting up resistence, in the precincts of Garh police station in the wee hours on Monday. According to police, five robbers barged into the house of Pervaiz in Chak No.543 Jatanwali, Tandlianwala and made the family hostage at gunpoint.

The family members raised an alarm when bandits started to loot the house. After hearing the hue and cry, a neighbour Nasir came to help them when robbers shot at and killed him. The outlaws decamped with Rs 200,000 and valuables. Police have shifted the body to civil hospital for medico-legal formalities. A case has been registered against unidentified robbers and investigation was underway.—APP