Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the authorities have booked four youth from Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district under draconian law, Public Safety Act (PSA).

The authorities have slapped the PSA on the youth identified as Gowhar Hassan Parray, Ishfaq Ahmed Parray, Aijaz Ahmed Mir and Bilal Ahmed Parray. They have been booked for participating in anti-India demonstrations.—KMS

