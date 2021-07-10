4-year-old girl eaten alive by crocodile in front of mother in Sindh

SUKKUR – A crocodile has eaten a 4-year-old boy alive in front of her mother in the southeastern province of Sindh, it emerged on Saturday.

She was reportedly snatched from the bank of Nara Canal in Sukkur’s Salehpat area when she was bathing there along with her mother.

Reports said that the canal is notorious for attacks by crocodiles but the people are forced to visit the dangerous canal due to the non-availability of water in their area. Predators’ attack on livestock is also common near the canal.

Villagers and a rescue team are making efforts to find the remains of the child.

Around six months ago, a six-year-old girl was mauled to death by a crocodile in the same area.