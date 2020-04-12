4-year-old boy killed near LoC from Indian shelling

STAFF REPORTER

RAWALPINDI A four-year-old boy was killed and four other civilians were injured by Indian shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday, officials said. Deputy Commissioner Neelum Raja Mahmood Shahid told media that the four-year-old victim, Hussain Mir, was killed in Bantil village when the Indian forces started shelling earlier today. “The innocent boy was hit by shrapnel from a mortar shell in the first bout of shelling while he was standing in the courtyard of their house. He died on the spot,” Shahid said. Bantil is part of revenue village Tehjiyan and five kilometres away from Dudhnial. Both Tehjiyan and Dudhnial had suffered damages from Indian shelling on Friday as well. Earlier At least two civilians were injured after the Indian Army resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and the Working Boundary near the Chirikot and Shakargarh sectors, the the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday. In a tweet, the military’s media wing said: “Indian Army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation late last night along LoC and working boundary in Chirikot and Shakargarh sectors deliberately targeting civilian population.