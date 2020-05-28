4 tube well operators, water tanker driver suspended MCI out to resolve water issues as temperatures soar in Islamabad

Zubair Qureshi

With weather turning hot and humid in the federal capital, people’s complaints against dysfunctional water filtration plants and poor supply of water have also increased.

Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) in this regard has launched a number of initiatives to ensures speedy and uninterrupted water supply to the residents and Deputy Mayor Syed Zeshan Naqvi in this regard held an open public court (Khuli Katchery) to listen to and resolve their grievances.

The open court held in the Sector I-10 which is usually the worst hit sector of the federal capital and every year the residents here have to spend many waterless days during the summer months.

Most of the people registered their complaints against tube well operators and drivers of the water tankers. Tube well operators at the water filtration plants are not following the schedule and most of the time the filtration plants are dysfunctional, they said at the Khuli Katchery.

Another complaint that was frequently made during the open court was that of slow and rickety water supply. “Despite our registering complaints at the complaint centre, water is supplied by the water tankers,” said majority of the complainants at the

Deputy Mayor of the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) Syed Zeshan Naqvi on hearing these complaints himself took a round of the filtration plants and tube wells and found most of them closed.

Tube well operators were not present and water taps of a number of filtration plants were not working.

Taking swift action on the complaints of the residents, the MCI Deputy Mayor directed the Director Water Supply Muhammad Iqbal Shahid to take action against the non-complying tube well operators and tanker drivers.

Later the MCI notified suspension of tube wells operators Yasir Mehmood, Mohammad Shoaib, Zahid Mehmood, Muhammad Aslam and tanker driver Ajaz Nadeem.

MCI is committed to serving people of Islamabad and in this regard no negligence will be tolerated, Zeshan Naqvi made it clear while talking to Pakistan Observer.

Every year with arrival of the summer season, residents of Islamabad face acute shortage of water and one can see a long line of residents outside water complaint office in the Sector G-10/4 requesting the clerk at the window to note their houses numbers for early supply of water.

“This is our daily ordeal as I come early as early as possible to get my name noted down in the window clerk’s register,” said Aftab Shah who had come from the Sector G-9/1 in the wee hours Thursday for registering his complaint. The sooner you get a number the earlier you have the water tanker at your doorstep, he said.

Iqbal Manzoor another resident of the Sector G-8 said most of the time the water tanker drivers don’t make a quick supply and miss in the middle of their journey to supply water at those houses which pay them privately.