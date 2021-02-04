4 terrorists killed, two soldiers martyred

Observer Report Rawalpindi

A military operation close to the Durand Line left terrorists and Pakistani soldiers killed.

Security Forces observed presence of terrorists in a compound in Mir Ali, North Wazirstan. As soon as the troops cordoned off the area, terrorists opened fire. During intense exchange of fire, 4 terrorists were killed. These terrorists were involved in kidnapping for ransom, extortion, fire raids on security forces and IED explosions. During the conduct of operation, Naib Subedar Amin Ullah age 42 years resident of Chitral and sepoy Sher Zamin age 24 years resident of Landi Kotal embraced shahadat while 4 soldiers got injured.