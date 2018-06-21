4 terrorists killed in Quetta ‘encounter’

Staff Reporter

Quetta

The Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Frontier Corps (FC) and other law enforcement agencies killed four suspected terrorists, including a woman, during an operation in Quetta on Wednesday.

The CTD had launched an operation in Quetta’s Dasht area in the morning targeting a hideout belonging to suspected militants of an outlawed group active in the area, sources in the CTD said.Deputy Inspector General of Police Quetta Abdur Razzaq Cheema in an afternoon press conference said the operation had been conducted after a tip-off from an arrested suspect.

During the operation, the CTD officials said a militant had detonated a bomb near an armoured security forces’ vehicle but there was no loss of life. An exchange of fire also took place between the two sides.

Subsequently, personnel of the FC and other LEAs reached the site to provide backup.

An FC official said that in the ensuing chaos after the blast, two suspected militants — one of whom was a woman — tried to escape but were killed in a shootout.

Seven CTD personnel were injured in the gunfight.

Security forces later took over the compound being used by the terrorists. A large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered during a subsequent search operation.

The FC official said that the operation had been concluded in less than two hours.

The suspected terrorists were involved in multiple terrorist attacks, including the targeted killing of security forces’ officials.

The CTD officials said that they have yet to verify the identity of the suspected terrorists that were killed in the operation via DNA tests and through Nadra’s help.

In another incident, unidentified armed militants opened fire at the vehicle of a police officer in Quetta’s Nawan Killi area. Police sources said that a CTD sub-inspector, his father and son were injured in the attack. The attackers managed to flee from the scene.

Police officials believe that it was a targeted attack.

The injured were rushed to the Combined Military Hospital, Quetta for treatment, but the father and son of the police officer succumbed to injuries.