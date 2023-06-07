4 terrorists killed in Peshawar, Swat shootouts

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

The armed encounters between the Counter-Terrorism Departments of Swat and Peshawar and the wanted terrorists on Tuesday left at least four terrorists dead.

In Swat at least three terrorists were killed in retaliation after they attacked an investigation team of the Counter-Terrorism Department and police in Swat district on Tuesday morning.

The CTD Swat spokesperson said terrorists opened fire at the investigation team in Banjot village of Swat district when it was shifting some known terrorists to another place. The law enforcers retaliated the ambush with full might. Three terrorists were killed in the shoot out with the CTD force. The officials said adding the bodies of the killed terrorists were seized by the security officials.

In Peshawar, as the Police authorities claimed, a plot to play havoc in the provincial metropolis was frustrated when the Counter Terrorists Department raided a compound on a tip off and killed at least one terrorist Tuesday wee hours.

The SP CTD told newsmen at Police lines that heavy ammunition and explosive devices were recovered from the compound adding the explosives were meant to spread widespread destruction in the city.