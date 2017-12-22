4 terrorists killed in Balochistan cleansing operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI : The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan killed four terrorists in two separate sanitisation operations in Sibbi and Kech districts of the province, Pakistan Army’s media wing said on Friday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), FC personnel conducted a search operation in the northern mountainous region of Sibbi on suspicion of the presence of terrorists.

Two terrorists, who were involved in threatening locals, were killed in retaliatory firing by the security personnel during the operation, the ISPR said in a statement.

In a separate operation, FC troops raided a terrorist hide out in Turbat.

During the operation, two terrorists were gunned down in encounter with the paramilitary forces, the ISPR statement further said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site.

Orignally published by NNI