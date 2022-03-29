4 terrorists killed, arms recovered in North Waziristan IBO

Four terrorists were killed, arms and ammunition recovered in Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in general area of North Waziristan district on Sunday-Monday midnight, inter services public relations (ISPR) said.

The military media wing said that the security forces on intelligence tip-off regarding presence of terrorists conducted operation in Jhallar Fort area of North Waziristan.

The terrorists hiding in the area started firing at security forces and tried to flee which led to intense exchange of fire.

In cross firing, four terrorists were killed and arms and ammunition recovered from their possession.

One terrorist was identified as Zar Saad Ullah while identity of others was yet to be ascertained.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and vowed to extend their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.INP