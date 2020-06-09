4 sustained injuries in Indian LoC firing

News Desk

In an unabated ceasefire violations, Indian troops resorted to unprovoked fire at a civilian population along the Line of Control (LoC), leaving four civilians – two women and two children – critically injured.

“Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jandrot Sector along LOC targeting civilian population. Due to Indian troops indiscriminate fire in Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara & Bamroch villages, 4 innocent civilians incl 2 women & 2 children critically injured,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Army soldiers retaliated effectively to the cross border fire, and shifted the injured to a nearby healthcare facility.