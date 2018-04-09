4 suspects held for terror financing

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday claimed to have arrested four suspected militants from Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LJ) over allegations of terror financing through bank robberies, kidnapping for ransom and extortion.

The apprehended quartet were identified as Zakir alias Qari, Affan, Muzamil and Abdul Hafeez alias Haji, according to Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Police, CTD, Dr Sanaullah Abbasi.

The AIG said the suspects are considered to be ‘facilitators’ of terrorism, adding that the CTD is now paying special attention to cases involving funding and financing of terrorist organisations.

“Though we have been arresting operatives involved in smaller rackets, efforts are now being made to look into cases where larger sums of money are involved,” said the CTD Sindh head. He revealed that “in every interrogation of terror suspects, there is a special focus towards the ‘economics of terror’.”

Meanwhile, CTD Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Junaid Ahmed Shaikh told media that during the initial probe, the arrested militants revealed that they had been generating funds for terrorism in Karachi since 2014.