4 suicide bombers dead in Indonesia police HQ attack

Surabaya (Indonesia)

Four militants on motorcycles blew themselves up at a police headquarters in Indonesia’s second city Surabaya on Monday, police said, wounding at least 10 people, including officers, a day after a deadly wave of suicide bombings hit churches.

A young girl who was with the group survived the attack, police said as they revised their initial report that two suicide bombers had participated.

“There were four perpetrators riding two motorcycles who have been confirmed dead, their identity is still being verified,” said East Java police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera.

“A child who was with them, an eight-year-old girl… has been taken to the hospital.”

The blast came just hours after police said one family, including girls aged 9 and 12, had carried out the church bombings.

The flurry of attacks have raised concerns that previously beaten down militant networks in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation have been reinvigorated by the return of some of the estimated 1,100 Indonesians who went to fight with the militant Islamic State (IS) group in Syria.

Experts have warned for several years that when those fighters return, they could pose a significant threat.

Police say the family that carried out Sunday’s suicide bombings had indeed returned to Indonesia from Syria, and IS claimed responsibility for those bombings in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency.

CCTV footage of the attack on Surabaya’s police headquarters showed at least one explosion after two motorcycles, each with two people aboard, drove into a security checkpoint. The motorbikes, which moved closely together, pulled up alongside a car and four officers manning opposite sides of the checkpoint.

Two men, apparently civilians, were walking into the checkpoint just metres from the motorbikes at the moment of the explosion, which a split second later was followed by a second possible blast.

Indonesia’s president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo condemned the string of attacks as “barbaric” and vowed that authorities would root out and “destroy” militants.—INP