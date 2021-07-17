4 states create platform for regional cooperation

Observer Report Washington

The United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan formed a new diplomatic platform to support peace and stability in Afghanistan and foster regional trade and business ties, the US State Department said Friday as US troops continue their planned withdrawal from the country.

According to a statement issued on Friday, the parties consider long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan critical to regional connectivity and agree that peace and regional connectivity are mutually reinforcing.

“The parties agreed to meet in coming months,” the statement said.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday while highlighting the importance of peace in Afghanistan for neighbouring countries had said that the war vary people of Afghanistan are our brothers and we want to help them as Pakistan wants a political solution to the conflict.

The premier said, “An agreement has been reached to form a new bloc on Afghan issue, adding that the new bloc will include Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Iran and Turkey and the bloc will work for a peaceful solution to the Afghan problem.”