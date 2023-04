The police operation against criminals in the Katcha area has been entered into the 7th day as four robbers killed and another eight facilitators arrested so far. District Police Officer (DPO) Rajanpur, Mahr Nasir Sial, told “APP” on Saturday that the operation against criminals was successfully continued and the police demolished hideouts of the Sukhani gang in Kachi Mora and Kacha Jamal and police posts have been established and the Pakistani flag and police flag installed there.—INP