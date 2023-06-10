4 references against Zardari sent back to NAB

An accountability court of Islamabad on Friday sent four references including money laundering case, against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others back to the National Accountability Bureau.

The verdict was announced by Account ability Judge Muhammad Bashir after hearing the arguments from Zardari’s lawyer Farooq Naek and the NAB prosecutors.

Farooq Naek was of the view that the NAB court had no jurisdiction to proceed in such matters after after the amendment to the National Accountability Ordinance.

Following the arguments, the judge returned the money laundering references against Asif Zardari, Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lawai and others to the anti-graft watchdog.

The plot allotment reference against Manzoor Qadir and others was also sent back to the NAB. The Sindh Bank reference against Bilal Sheikh and other suspects was also returned.