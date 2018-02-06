4 Rawalpindi police officials suspended

Death of 19-year-old boy

Rawalpindi

A protest over the death of a 19-year-old allegedly in police custody ended after four police personnel were suspended on Monday.

Earlier today, protesters chanting anti-police slogans over the death of Rehan Anees, who was taken into police custody at 10pm on Sunday night, had surrounded Gunjmandi police station in Rawalpindi.

Rehan’s brother Kamran said that the police, without a search warrant, had forcefully entered their house and taken his brother into custody.

The deceased’s brother further claimed that the police tortured Rehan all night and this had led to his death.

He alleged that the police had asked Rehan to pay them a certain sum of money. When he refused, the police tortured him and he died, Kamran claimed, adding that his brother had no criminal record.

The four police personnel, including three police constables and Assistant Sub-inspector Atiq, who had forcefully entered Rehan’s house were suspended from duty.

DSP Islam and District Superintendent Police Cant Raja Tefor arrived at the scene shortly after to control the situation. However, the residents demanded the suspension of DSP Islam and Station House Officer Raja Tahir, calling for a case be filed against them.—INP

