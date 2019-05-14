Observer Report

Quetta

Four policemen were martyred in a blast in a market in Quetta’s Satellite Town, according to Quetta Deputy Inspector General Police Abdul Razzaq Cheema.

The DIG said that two policemen and seven civilians have also been injured in the blast, while a police van was damaged.

The injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital, where an emergency has been imposed. Meanwhile, security officials arrived at the area and cordoned it off.

PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif condemned the blast in Quetta, saying that “by targeting Balochistan multiple times the enemy has made its intentions clear.”