4 policemen martyred in D I Khan ambush

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Militant’s ambush on a police mobile in DI Khan Tuesday left at least four cops martyred and three others including an SHO seriously wounded.

“Four policemen were killed and three sustained injuries when unidentified assailants opened firing on police van in the vicinity of the Parova police station of Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday”. Police authorities said.

Reports reaching here say two assailants riding on a motor bike opened fire at the police vehicle and managed to flee from the scene. SHO Tahir Nawaz and other officers sustained critical injuries. “Unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on a police van in a targeted attack”, the Police said.

Share on: WhatsApp