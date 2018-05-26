4-party alliance discusses general polls

Lahore

A meeting of four-party alliance was held at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former Prime Minister Ch Shujat Hussain and senior central leader and former Deputy Prime Minister Ch Parvez Elahi here on Friday in which views were exchanged regarding next general election.

The meeting was participated by Khurrum Nawaz Gandapur of Pakistan Awami Tehrik, Sunni Ittehad Council chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Majlis Wahdatul Musalmeen Deputy Secretary Information Nasir Abbas Sheerazi and other leaders. —INP