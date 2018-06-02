4 Pakistani Americans win $1m Hult Prize

Islamabad

Four Pakistani American students from Rutgers University in New Jersey won the prestigious Hult Prize award, secur-ing 1 million dollar in startup capital for their busi-ness, Roshni Rides.

Gia Farooqi, Hanaa Lakhani, Hasan Usmani, and Moneeb Mian were presented the award by former US president Bill Clinton after winning the world’s largest such competition between students.

Roshni Rides is an e-rickshaw service that seeks to provide a transportation solution for refugees living in informal settlements around the world, Radio Pakistan reported. The Hult Prize Foundation focuses on innova-tive ideas to tackle social challenges in the world, and students from around the world compete for the prestigious award. —APP