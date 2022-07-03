4 more succumb to Covid as positivity reaches 4 per cent

People asked to follow SOPs, wear masks and maintain distance

Four people were reported to have succumbed to Covid-19 in a day, whereas the positivity rate had reached 4%, according to the data released by the National Institution of Health (NIH) on Saturday.

As per the NIH’s daily tally, 818 people tested positive out of the 18,305 tests conducted in the past day.

At least 126 Covid patients remained in critical care.

Federal Minister for Health Abdul Qadir Patel said that all possible measures were being taken to protect the people from the coronavirus.

In a statement, the minister advised people to follow the government’s guidelines in order to avoid the virus, including using face masks and maintaining social distance.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health stated that guidelines issued by the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) for government offices should be followed, which include complete vaccination, wearing a mask and frequent hand washing.

According to the spokesperson, social distance must be maintained in offices and social distance should be ensured during all acts of worship including prayers. Hand sanitizers should also be present at office entrances and washrooms, whereas shaking hands should be avoided.

“Temperature and vaccination should be checked at the entrances of all offices and buildings, and those with Covid symptoms should not be allowed to enter offices and buildings,” the spokesperson said.

Moreover, the health ministry official maintained that in the case of cold, flu, sneezing and breathing difficulties, people should be tested for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) or the antigen of Covid, vaccination or booster shots should be given, and those who come to buildings and offices should be vaccinated against the virus.