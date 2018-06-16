4 more Punjab cabinet members take oath

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Four more ministers were inducted in the interim Punjab Cabinet on Friday raising its strength to 10.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Dr. Hasan Askari attended the oath-taking ceremony of new ministers at the Governor’s House, here today. Governor Rafique Rajwana took oath from the new ministers namely Saeed Ullah Babur, Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Mian Nauman Kabir and Ch. Faisal Mushtaq.

The Chief Minister congratulated the new ministers and said that caretaker set up in the Punjab is totally apolitical and neutral.

Holding of free and fair elections is our responsibility, he added. We shall hold elections while remaining impartial in toto and this responsibility will be fulfilled as a national obligation.

Earlier, Dr. Askari met with the Governor Punjab and discussed different matters for ensuring free and fair elections.