4 more PML-N MPAs set to leave party

Lahore

As many as four members of Punjab Assembly belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have decided to leave the party.

According to details, Zeeshan Gurmani, Alamdar Qureshi, Murtaza Raheem Khokhar and Khan Mohammad Jatoi have planned to leave PML-N.

However, no report about them regarding joining any party has been obtained.

Earlier, members National Assembly (MNAs) Ramish Kumar and Bilal Ahmed Virk had quitted PML-N to join cricketer-turned politician Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf .—INP