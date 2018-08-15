4-minor drown to death

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Four minors including three baby girls and one boy were drowned to death in a fish pond outside their village Faiz Muhammad Mangi, outskirts of Ghari Yasin tehsil of Shikarpur district, in the limits of Ghari Yasin police station, approximately 35 kilometers off, from here on Tuesday evening.

According to details, four minors including three baby girls and one minor boy identified as Bisma, of 04, Barkha, of 05, daughters of Saeed Ahmed, Humza, of 05, son of Muhammad Khan and baby girl Humaa, of 05, daughter of Nazeer Ahmed all of by caste Mangi drowned to death in a fish pond when according to reports one baby girl was drowning in fish pond when baby girl was taking the bath to beat the heath on the eve of celebration of Pakistan Day, on seeding such tragedy two baby girls and one boy tried their level best to rescue drowning baby girl but who also drowned into fish pond.

Following on the information, local villagers and heirs rushed on the spot and fished out the bodies of the deceased children and transferred to Taluka Hospital Ghari Yasin where doctors declared them as dead.

