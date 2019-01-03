4 miners killed in coal mine blast

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Four coal miners burnt to death as result of a methane gas blast inside a coal mine in Balochistan’s Dukki district on Wednesday morning, less than a week after three miners lost their lives in the same area.

The incident occurred in coal-rich Chamalang area of Dukki district. Dukki’s district police officer, Sardar Hashim Khan, said one coal miner sustained serious injuries as a result of the blast.

Khan said all the victims, two of whom were siblings, belonged to the same family from neighboring Afghanistan. The coal miners on their own retrieved bodies of their colleagues from the mine.

“Miners were extracting coal from thousands feet inside the mine when the tragedy struck,” a levies official said. Taking notice of the deaths, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan ordered the concerned quarters to ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

