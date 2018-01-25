4-member to probe murder of college principal

Charsadda

A four-member committee was constituted on Wednesday to probe the murder of Principal of private college by a student on charges of blasphemy. According to District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda, Zahoor Afridi, a grade 12 student Fahim on Monday (January 22, 2018) opened firing at his principal Sareer in the college, killing him on the spot. According to reports, the principal had rebuked Fahim over his absence from the college for three days, which infuriated the student but the accused says he killed the Principal for blasphemy.—INP