4-member gang busted

The police busted a four-member inter-district proclaimed offenders (POs) gang wanted in various criminal cases here on Sunday.

Headed by SP Model Town Investigation Syed Asad Muzaffar Shah and under supervision of Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Kahna Circle Syed Iqbal Hussain Shah, a police team comprising ASI Rana Muhammad Nasir, ASI Muhammad Arshad Sindhu and others conducted operations in different areas of Kahna police station jurisdiction.

During operations, four proclaimed offenders (POs) identified as Muhammad Riaz alias Raju, Abdul Rauf, Imran Nazir and Muddasir Ali belonging to an inter-district robbers gang and wanted by police in dozens of criminal cases were arrested.

The police recovered three motorcycles, hundreds of thousand rupees cash, cell phones and illegal weapons from possession of the detainees who were being investigated after registered various cases against them.

Deputy Inspector General (Investigation) Dr Inham Waheed has lauded the police team for arresting the notorious POs and announced cash prizes and appreciation certificates for the police teams which took part in the operation.