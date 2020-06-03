4 killed as gusty winds, dust storm batter Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

At least four people were killed on Wednesday evening as parts of Karachi were gripped by gusty winds accompanied by a dust storm that led to power outages and infrastructural damage.

Two people died while as many were injured after walls collapsed due to the strong winds in two separate incidents in Gulistan-i-Jauhar and Gulshan-i-Maymar areas, a spokesperson for the Edhi foundation said.

In Taiser Town, a 45-year-old man died after the roof of his house collapsed, while a 60-year-old woman died in a wall-collapse incident in Saadi Town Block 5, according to the Chhipa Information Bureau.

Explaining the phe-nomenon, Karachi weatherman Sardar Sarfaraz told media that Karachi’s north-western areas and the entire east Balochistan was covered under a westerly trough, which combined with the city’s hot and humid weather to produce a dust storm.